Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $17.03 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

