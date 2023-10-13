NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.73. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 168,591 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

