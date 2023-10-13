Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Novanta worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 131.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Novanta by 15.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,911. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.97 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

