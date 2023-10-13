Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $6.23 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $300.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

