Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

