Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oatly Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.89.
Oatly Group Stock Down 4.3 %
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.14 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
