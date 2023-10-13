Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,727. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

