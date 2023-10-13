Olaplex’s (OLPX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.08.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after acquiring an additional 671,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 598,854 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

