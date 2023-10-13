Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,206,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

ODFL stock opened at $424.07 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.38 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.50 and its 200-day moving average is $366.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.