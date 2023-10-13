Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.0 %

OMC opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

