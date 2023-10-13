On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the quarter. ON comprises about 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

ON Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 721,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,921. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.