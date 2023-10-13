OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.35 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

