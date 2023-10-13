Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

