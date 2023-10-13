OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Increased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 171,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.