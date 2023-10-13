ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,704,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,680 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.