Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 6,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.