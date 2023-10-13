O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $204,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 263.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $923.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,260. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.43 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $930.92 and a 200-day moving average of $923.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.