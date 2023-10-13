O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $987.38.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $919.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $714.79 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $930.92 and its 200-day moving average is $923.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.