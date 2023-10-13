Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

