Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Orpea Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
Orpea Company Profile
ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.
