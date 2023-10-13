Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

