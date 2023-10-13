OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 238,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 103,471 shares.The stock last traded at $25.49 and had previously closed at $27.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The firm has a market cap of $565.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

