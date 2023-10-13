Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.01. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 77,844 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.