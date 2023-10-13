Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $82.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

