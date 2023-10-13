Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24,867.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,320 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,721,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 834,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 713,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

