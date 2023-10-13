Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24,867.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
