Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $69.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

