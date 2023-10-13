Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Owens Corning Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

