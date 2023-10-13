Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
