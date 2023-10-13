Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.