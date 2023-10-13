P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTSI opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at P.A.M. Transportation Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after buying an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
