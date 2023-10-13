P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $20.76 on Thursday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edwin J. Lukas acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director Edwin J. Lukas purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at $111,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 6,354,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,354,148 shares in the company, valued at $133,373,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 716,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.