Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 47.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

