Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Up 16.7%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 37,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Palamina Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Palamina
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
