Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. 733,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,896. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.