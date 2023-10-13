Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,687,000,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

