Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $75,957.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

