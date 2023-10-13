Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $238.54.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,966,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

