PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 340,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 33.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

