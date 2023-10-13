PayPay Securities Corp Acquires 126 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.