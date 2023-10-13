PayPay Securities Corp Buys 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.6% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.20. 9,621,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,282,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.88. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

