PayPay Securities Corp Buys 6,170 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares comprises about 3.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 15,639,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,782,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.40.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

