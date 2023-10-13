PayPay Securities Corp Increases Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 809.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares comprises 5.3% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,126,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

