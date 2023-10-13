PayPay Securities Corp Purchases 2,299 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 191.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises 4.0% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. 41,539,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,594,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

