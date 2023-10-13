Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $14.53. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 8,379 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.
Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
