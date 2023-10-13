Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,164 shares of company stock valued at $202,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

