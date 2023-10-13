PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $24.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 428,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

