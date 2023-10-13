PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down to $68.69

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $66.92. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,762. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

