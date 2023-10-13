Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Gap Down to $156.30

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.30, but opened at $150.57. Penske Automotive Group shares last traded at $150.57, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.