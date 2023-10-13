PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

