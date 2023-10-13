Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

