Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

