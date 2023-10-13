Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

